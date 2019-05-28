Marion man facing felony, misdemeanor driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Marion man is facing multiple driving offenses after he was recently charged with the crimes in 84th District Court.
Steven Edward-A Thompson was charged with one count each of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on or about April 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of up to 1.5 times the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Thompson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 29.
