CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Marion man was found in a dumpster with suspected methamphetamine Friday and recently was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on drug-related offenses.
Todd Allen Vanderhoef was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Vanderhoef faces up to 30 years in prison and/or up to $45,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Vanderhoef is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 9, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post observed a vehicle parked near a dumpster in an alley behind a business on Bremer Street in Cadillac, according to a release by police. Two men were seen at the dumpster acting suspicious and one of the men, later identified as Vanderhoef was attempting to conceal a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine while inside the dumpster, police said.
Vanderhoef was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail while the other person, a 46-year-old Lake City man, was released from the scene, according to police.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and Vanderhoef is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.