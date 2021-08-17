REED CITY — A 50-year-old Marion man was injured Friday when he was hit by a train after he was laying on train tracks near Marion.
At around 6:19 p.m. Friday, Osceola County deputies were sent to a report of an intoxicated man laying on the railroad tracks. The man also had been hit by a railroad train engine on 21 Mile Road near 30th Avenue in Marion Township. The investigation revealed the man, later found to be the 50-year-old Marion man, had been laying down on the railroad tracks just south of 21 Mile Road when a passerby, also from Marion, noticed him laying down on the tracks, according to a release by police.
The passerby drove toward the man laying on the tracks to help, police said. At the same time, a railroad train from Great Lakes Central Railroad was traveling north out of Marion and police said the train engineer saw the “Good Samaritan’s” truck. As a result, police said the engineer began the process of stopping the train.
As the train came to a stop, police said the lead engine drove over top of the Marion man who was still laying on the tracks.
The 50-year-old man was able to crawl out from underneath the engine with non-life-threatening but possible severe injuries, according to police.
The Marion man was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City via AeroMed and police said the injured man’s level of intoxication is believed to be a factor in this incident. Police said it also is believed the “Good Samaritan” coming to the aid of the subject led to the railroad train engineer being able to stop quicker and reduce the injuries to the Marion man.
In addition to AeroMed, the sheriff’s office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire Department and Meceola Central Dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.