Marion man sentenced to jail after meth, weapons convictions

CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Marion man was sentenced to jail after he was convicted for his part in drug and weapons-related incidents.
Christopher Michael Armstead was sentenced to 73 days in jail with 73 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a 9 mm pistol and a .22 caliber pistol. He also was ordered to pay $1,234 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle for several violations on Paluster Street near Wilcox Street in Cadillac, according to a release by the MSP. During the traffic stop, police said Armstead informed troopers he had several knives in his possession.
Armstead was asked to exit the vehicle and police said troopers performed a consent search of the Marion man. During the search, police said troopers found two handguns in holsters under Armstead’s jacket, a red tube used for snorting drugs and a black pen stun gun in his possession. Armstead didn’t have a permit to carry the handguns, according to police.
Inside the vehicle, police said troopers recovered a large machete and found several other folding and single-bladed knives. After Armstead was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail, police said correction officers recovered suspected methamphetamine hidden in a green metallic canister inside the Marion man’s waistband.
