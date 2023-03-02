LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old Marion man was sentenced to prison for two convictions with methamphetamine-related cases in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Kelly James Sikkema was sentenced to at least 40 months in prison and up to 20 years with 213 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Lake Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole.
Sikkema also was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to 10 years with 213 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with a different incident occurring on July 19 in Missaukee County. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and assessments, which are to be paid as a condition of parole.
In both cases, collection of fines may begin while Sikkema is incarcerated. Both sentences are to run concurrently with each other and with a sentence stemming from a conviction in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
In the Wexford County case, Sikkema was sentenced to at least 40 months in prison and up to 20 years for a guilty plea to the delivery of methamphetamine. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 13 in Haring Township.
