CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Marion man was sentenced to prison recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his conviction on a charge of related to dealing methamphetamine.
Kelly James Sikkema was sentenced to at least 40 months in prison and up to 20 years in prison with 165 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 13 in Haring Township.
In addition to the prison sentence, Sikkema also was ordered to pay $858 in fines, which are to be paid as part of parole. Collection of those fines may begin while Sikkema is in prison.
