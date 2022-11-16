Hunters may have started Tuesday morning dry, but the snow started falling and continued through most of the day.
While the snow was not ideal for travel, it was a welcomed sight as hunters used the dusting of snow to their advantage during the opening day of the firearm season. This annual Michigan tradition also includes some Cadillac area traditions — the Marion Buck Pole and the Wexford County Buck Pole.
While the Marion Buck Pole continued through the pandemic, albeit with some alterations, the Wexford County Buck Pole was not held in 2021 but made its return for the 2022 season.
That’s not to say the Marion Buck Pole didn’t have some changes.
This season was the first in 20 that the Miller family had not parked its customized school bus next to the Marion VFW Hall for the annual buck pole. Instead, the Bontekoe family has taken up the reins.
Doug Bontekoe said the first buck showed up shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and by 9 a.m. he said they had three bucks already. Roughly an hour later, 10 bucks had been hung on the pole that had a record number of deer last year with 74. While it may not be a record-setting year in 2022 due to the Tuesday opener, Bontekoe said hunters are excited about the start of the season.
“So everyone is pretty excited. They like the weather. A little bit of snow,” he said. “Deer are moving good. They are seeing a lot more big ones. A lot of big deer. Everyone is positive about what they are seeing. It seems to be good.”
He said the early morning harvest Tuesday brought a 10-point buck and an 8-point buck with some big beams, Bontekoe said.
Although Bontekoe helped the Millers out previously, he said being at the helm of the event has given him a greater appreciation of what they did during the past 20 years. While there has been a learning curve, Bontekoe said he believes it will be a good time for those who come to check out the deer as well as the hunters who put their deer up.
The Marion Buck Pole also has a food truck, CK’s Mexican and More, so people can get a meal, hang out, talk and check out the deer as they are brought in. He also said the profits from the food truck will be donated to the buck pole to be used for the next year’s prizes.
“Now you can hang out, eat, talk and come from your camps. When the hunt camps start talking about stories, that is the best part,” he said. “Everybody telling their stories, grabbing something to eat and hanging out. Look at some nice deer.”
The Marion Buck Pole will accept deer on Wednesday until 6 p.m. and then the drawing for prizes will begin around 6:30 p.m. at the VFW, according to Bontekoe.
Excitement was also in the air at the annual Wexford County Buck Pole, where organizer and Mayor of Manton Sam Cronkhite waited patiently for local hunters and their kill.
“Opening day of deer season is a holiday here,” Cronkhite said.
Downstate travelers typically make their way north for a bit of hunting when the season opens, but to year-round northern Michiganders, Cronkhite said it’s a lifestyle.
Like any other sport, local hunters give it their all to bring home a trophy. But before they stuff their buck and mount it on the wall, they hang on the pole until Wednesday evening.
Tuesday afternoon, there were seven bucks hanging outside Manton’s Barn Hall, but Cronkhite expects a full pole by Wednesday evening.
“There’s plenty of deer in this area,” he said. “And there’s a lot of hunters out there, so I’m sure we’ll fill up.”
Although it’s the Wexford County Buck Pole’s first year back after COVID-19 cancellations, Cronkhite said hunting didn’t slow down. What has changed, though, is an uptick in young hunter participation, particularly young ladies.
It’s a thrill to be out on the ground, participating in the hunt, but Cronkhite said he has just as much fun watching the bucks come in.
“You can see the smile right in their face, or they’re explaining the day,” he said. “They’re describing the moment with their buck, and there’s just nothing better.”
For the younger hunters, it may be their first buck pole. Aside from the bonding deer season brings, Cronkhite has always seen is a way of preserving the standard of living by teaching kids to secure their own food.
Hunters who weren’t lucky enough to bring in a buck can still win big at the Barn Hall with a raffle and giveaways. Several local sponsors have come together to donate guns and other hunting gear, with the largest door prize being a Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler, all taxes paid by the Cadillac Masonic Lodge. A hunting shack will also be auctioned off.
Cronkhite said anyone interested in trying for the big door prizes should arrive at the Barn Hall by 7:30 p.m. Raffle tickets are still being sold for $10 each.
