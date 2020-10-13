MARION — It appears Marion Public Schools will have a new superintendent soon.
On Monday, the board of education interviewed Brian Shaughnessy and Steve Brimmer. Each candidate was asked about their experience with grant writing, school bonds, Title I, preschool/daycare, and boosting enrollment. The candidates also were asked about how they would motivate students and staff and why they would best serve the district as its superintendent. Finally, Shaughnessy and Brimmer were asked if offered the job of part-time superintendent, what would that look like?
The two candidates interviewed for 30 minutes before the board discussed each candidate. The board was impressed by both men and thought either would make good superintendents. Some of the board members, however, liked that Brimmer was familiar with the area as the former superintendent in McBain, his knowledge of starting a preschool and boosting enrollment. Other's liked how Shaughnessy was well-versed in things such as Title I.
Last month, Marion Public Schools began the process to hire a new part-time superintendent and elementary principal/Title I position. The posting came one week after the district received the news in late August that former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning from the position. His departure happened after he took a different job.
His departure, however, left the district scrambling to get its leadership in place. For one, the state mandates all schools have superintendents, but the district also was preparing for the start of the new school year. While this is an annual occurrence, this year, it took on added work due to COVID-19.
As part of the transition after Arrington's departure, the board of education decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Prielipp, who had been serving as the Marion High School Principal/Athletic Director. After a brief period to think about it, she accepted the interim position on Aug. 26.
As for the superintendent search, 27 people applied for the job, and an interview committee made up of 11 people was put together. The committee includes board members, school staff, and people from the public. During the meeting Monday, it was shared that a majority of the committee was recommending Brimmer be selected. While it also appeared the board of education was leaning in the same direction, no decision was made and no official vote to hire either Shaughnessy or Brimmer.
The committee was able to look at all the applications and name its top candidates. Initially, there were three candidates from the 27 that were asked to interview on Oct. 5. One candidate, however, pulled their name from contention leaving only Shaughnessy and Brimmer to be interviewed Monday.
The board is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday where it is anticipated particulars of the contract will be discussed and voted upon before it is offered to either Shaughnessy or Brimmer. The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.