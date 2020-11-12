Two elementary schools are sending students home after spikes in COVID-19 exposure.
It was announced on Monday that Marion Elementary would be sending home its students in grades kindergarten through second grade. As a result, Marion K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp said K-2 students will be transitioning to virtual learning until Nov. 17. She added that on Nov. 18, those students will return to school.
Staff was to contact families to give details about the virtual learning process, according to information on the district's website.
"We had a positive case so, we did contact tracing and found we had too many kids in that wing who were affected so, we shut it down," she said. "The rest of the (students in the) building will remain in school."
During the time K-2 students are learning virtually, they can pick up breakfasts and lunches by contacting food services at ledstrom@marion.k12.mi.us. Prielipp also said 3-6 grade students at the elementary, as well as 7-12 grade students at the secondary building, are continuing with face to face learning.
Although Marion Public Schools only had to switch K-2 students to virtual learning, McBain Rural Agricultural Schools opted to temporarily close its elementary until Nov. 30.
The announcement was made via the district's website and on its Facebook page.
In a letter addressed to parents and community members, it stated students in grades 6-12 would continue with in-person education. It also said District Health Department No. 10 was investigating any newly reported cases of COVID-19 and is working with the district to identify close contacts that will need to quarantine.
McBain Superintendent Steve Prissel said the issue is more about staff than students, 11 teachers and three paraprofessionals are out due to COVID-19. As a result, the school can't get coverage for classes. That said, the school also has many students out due to COVID-related concerns, according to Prissel.
The district also said it understands the hardship for families to make alternate arrangements on short notice. The district, however, appreciates their help in stopping the spread of the disease through this quick action.
Families who wish to have their students receive breakfast and lunches during the closure should fill out a form found at https://forms.gle/GvJD29sBRrSpPZcW6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.