MARION — Marion is preparing for Old Fashion Days Aug. 3-6.
The theme this year is 1903, the year of the first official Old Fashion Days. This will be the 120th year for the festival.
“We pride ourselves in the fact that it’s small town and we stick to our roots, and we do everything local, and we support our local businesses, that’s a big thing for us,” organizer Liz Maddox said.
There is a variety of events throughout the four days with one of the most popular events being the duck race, and the corn hole tournament on Friday night.
Maddox said more than 2,500 ducks will be launched down the river and cross the finish line in the park. There is a cash prize for the first three places.
The Chamber Booth will begin selling ducks on Friday at 5 p.m.
The Chamber will also have a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going back into the community and future festivals.
“I love having everybody back in town, everybody that went to school here for years and years come back to town for the weekend,” Maddox said. “It’s just one big high school reunion basically and family get-togethers all weekend.”
Thursday, Aug. 3
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Marion United Methodist Church Rummage Sale
• 6 p.m. — Bump & Run/ Half Ton Truck Derby at Marion Fair Grandstand $12 at Gate
• 9 p.m. — DJ at Horseshoe Bar
• Horseshoe Beer Tent All Weekend
Friday, Aug. 4
• 9 a.m. — VFW Yard Sale. By Donation Only
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Marion United Methodist Church Rummage Sale
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at Library
• 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. — Horseshoe Beverage Tent
• Noon to 4:30 p.m. — on Saturday Snoop’s Grill BBQ Competition Winners Announced at 4 p.m. $20 ticket for samples and prize drawings
• 4 p.m. — Kids Games at Fire Hall
• 5 p.m. — 50/50 and Duck Race tickets go on sale for $1 each or 6 for $5 at Chamber Booth on Main Street. Scavenger Hunt Sheets also available for kids 18 and under
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Cruise In cars and trucks welcome. Line up on Main Street
• 6 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament at Veterans Memorial Ball Park Fields. $50 for two-person team Pre-Registration ONLY by Wednesday, Aug. 2, at jeising4@gmail.com
• 9 p.m. — Tyler Roy, One Man Band, at Horseshoe
Saturday, Aug. 5
• 8 a.m. — Chamber Booth Opens. 50/50 Tickets, Duck Race Tickets, T-Shirts, Scavenger Hunt, Buttons
• 8 a.m. — Golf Scramble Contact Jeff Wilson at (231)-388-1230
• 8 a.m. — 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 19th Annual Car, Truck, Bike and Semi Show in memory of Orris and Nancy Brackett Located at Marion VFW Contact Gary Brackett at (231)-679-1265
• 9 a.m. — Street Vendors at Business District
• 9 to 9:20 a.m. — Children Parade Registration in Layline Parking lot. Judging at 9:20 a.m.
• 9:30 a.m. — Children’s Parade. Pet’s welcome
• 9:45 a.m. — Line up for Grand Parade at Marion High School
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Marion Library Book Sale at Library
• 10 a.m. — Penny Scramble for children 10 and under on Main Street. In memory of Ivan Herr.
• 10:30 a.m. — Grand Parade from High School to Elementary School
• 11 a.m. until gone — VFW Annual Chicken BBQ To-Go Only
• 11:30 a.m. until gone — FREE hot dogs, chips and water in Huntington Bank Parking Lot.
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Kids Games in Layline Oil and Gas Parking Lot. 25 cents each or five for $1
• 11:30 a.m. — Water Ball Tournament at Village Hall Parking Lot. Teams of two or three firefighters in full turnout gear. Pre-registration required. Contact Anthony at (231) 667-4528 or Ashleigh at (734) 755-1319
• Noon to 1 a.m. — Eagles Beverage Tent
• 1 p.m. — Banana Split Eating Contest at Frosty Freeze, 16 and under, $2
• 1 p.m. — MHS Alumni Reunion at MHS. Social Hour followed by program at 2 p.m.
• 3 p.m. — Bed Race. Teams of five. Meet in front of Flashback. Contact Nicole Ashby Johnson at (231) 388-3681
• 4 p.m. — 50/50 Drawing at Chamber Booth
• 5 p.m. — Duck Race
• 6 p.m. — Greased Pig Contest at south end of park. Ages 1-12. Participants must register and sign waiver
• 7 p.m. — Tug of War at south end of park. Teams of five or individual one-on-one. Must be registered by 6:45 p.m. Contact Tonya Keehn at (231) 920-3353
• 7:30 p.m. — Middle Branch Revival Music at Pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park
• 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — The band FREAK DADDY will be playing at Horseshoe.
• 9 p.m. — Eagles Beverage Tent, live band
Sunday, Aug. 6
• 9 a.m. — Sand Volleyball Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.
