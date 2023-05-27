Marion Public Schools celebrates Class of 2023 during commencements
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New CHS principal a familiar face
- Crews begin construction of Taco John's restaurant in Haring Township
- Public record — Wexford County 28th Circuit Court
- Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new homes in Cadillac, Manton
- CHS graduating classes from 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s challenge each other for stadium brick donations
- Looking Back: Cadillac News Meet through the years
- Class of 2023 learns many life lessons during high school career, pandemic
- Today in history: Cadillac welcomes new football coach to town
- 50th Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Boys' Invitee List
- Cadillac area ready to honor the sacrifice of Memorial Day
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.