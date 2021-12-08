MARION — Marion Public Schools students were sent home Wednesday after the district received a threat.
In a post on the district's Facebook page, a letter penned by Marion Superintendent Steve Brimmer was posted. The letter was to staff, students, parents and community members and it stated the district receive notice of a threat at the junior/senior high school building. As a result of that threat, a student was immediately sent home and police were notified.
"Since we currently have two active police investigations concerning potential threats, the decision has been made to send students home at 1 p.m. [Wednesday] and school will remain closed until Monday, Dec. 13, 2021," Brimmer said in the letter. "This will allow the police time to complete their investigations while ensuring the safety of our students and staff."
Brimmer said the district received the first threat over the past weekend. It was being investigated by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the district was told it was safe for students to come to school. After school was canceled on Monday and Tuesday due to weather, Brimmer said Wednesday was the first day back.
He said another threat was received. Although school canceled until Monday and students were sent home early Wednesday, Brimmer said it was out of an abundance of caution.
"This was out of an abundance of caution. Anxiety is extremely high right now," he said. "It is a good idea to take a step back for mental health and safety. I would rather err on the side of caution than the other way around."
Brimmer said before Wednesday he was hopeful they could get to holiday break and afterward things would settle down but that didn't happen. Now he is hopeful that this brief pause will have that effect and they can finish the last week of the year strong before the holiday break starts after school on Dec. 17.
Brimmer's letter also stated that all school activities during the closure are canceled. The letter concluded with Brimmer thanking the school community for its patience and understanding during these difficult times.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said someone from the sheriff's office was on the scene. He also said credible or not, his office and law enforcement, in general, take these threats seriously and investigate each one to the fullest extent.
"We don't know if it is credible until we dive into it. We will get into this and see where we are," he said.
Brimmer said he wants the Marion community to know the district is working with law enforcement and that partnership will help to ensure they provide the safest environment possible. He said they will continue to work with the sheriff's office.
"We are going to do what is best for the safety of the kids. If the police say we are safe, we will have school. If we don't hear that, then we will off until we do," Brimmer said.
This story is evolving and will be updated as more information is known.
