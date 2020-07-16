Marion Public Schools still working out budget issues

MARION — School districts across the state are still wondering if their budget assumptions will be right or wrong and Marion Public School is one of them.
The district had to make final budget decisions for the 2019-20 budget as well as base the current budget for the 2020-21 budget year on nothing more than assumptions and speculation. For Marion, that meant a reduction in staff including two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers.
On Monday, Marion Superintendent and Marion Elementary Principal Chris Arrington sent each member on the school board his letter of resignation to try and help alleviate some of the district's financial woes. While he doesn't have another job lined up, Arrington said he wanted to do what was best for the students, and in this case, having a teacher in the classroom was better than having him.
"I mentioned something at the (June 29) meeting. I really crunched the numbers and until we get the news that the cut won't be $650, we have to lay off five teachers," he said.
In the resignation letter, Arrington said the effective date would be Aug. 31 and it was assumed the Marion Board of Education would address his letter and likely vote to accept it at its meeting on July 14. The Aug. 31 date allows the district to start the school year before Arrington leaves. The first day of school in Marion is scheduled for Aug. 24.
That, however, didn't happen and it looks like Arrington might not be leaving.
Marion Board of Education President Alicia Michell confirmed the letter was sent. She also said his resignation was due to the status of the district's finances and Arrington's belief it was in the best interest of the district for him to step down.
Michell said she talked to Arrington and while she is only one board member, she believes a majority of her colleagues don't want to accept his resignation. She said the district has been through having a part-time superintendent and the move may not save as much money as he thinks it will.
"Even if he did leave, we would have to pay quite a bit for a part-time or to share a superintendent and we would still need a principal at the elementary level," she said.
While the resignation could still happen, Michell said the board is looking at things to save money so they don't have to do layoffs or as many.
Like many districts, Marion had some tough decisions to make at the end of last month.
The district's final amendment to the 2019-20 budget last month included the notion that the 2019-20 school year would have its revenues prorated by $650 per student. Instead, the bipartisan budget agreement, which included adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget and allocation of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars, changed that proration to $180 per student.
According to the documentation provided by the district, the amendment the board passed included roughly $4.8 million in revenues and just over $5.2 million in expenditures. To balance the budget the district used nearly $380,500 in fund balance.
As for the budget for the fiscal year that started on July 1, the board passed a budget of nearly $4,568,838 in revenues and $4,558,451 in expenditures. The revenues were based on 374 student enrollment. It also included a reduction in staff which included two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. Some of the impacts, however, were lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher.
During Tuesday's meeting, the board discussed potentially laying off one kitchen staff employee, three paraprofessionals, and two teachers instead of two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. No action was taken, but Michell said making those changes would be based on the outcome of different ongoing negotiations.
"That is the budget we passed and now we are trying to negotiate different things. So we are trying to do what is best for the kids and getting rid of teachers is not helping," she said. "Hopefully, the state and federal governments will come through, but we can't count on them."
In a move that will save the district more than $14,000, the board voted Tuesday 7-0 to not renew its student accident insurance which was used to supplement a family's insurance or Medicaid when a student was injured during a school-sanctioned sporting event. It was rarely used and the board believed it would be cheaper to pay out of pocket for deductibles and things like prescriptions and appointments than it would be to pay for the insurance.
A special meeting will likely be scheduled to continue budget discussions, which could also include discussing Arrington's resignation, according to Michell. That meeting, however, has not been scheduled.
