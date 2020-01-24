MARION — Marion Public Schools announced via its social media Thursday it would be closed Friday due to illness.
In the Facebook post by Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington, it stated as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday nearly 22% of the entire student body was not at school due to illness and many more were struggling to get through the last few days. The state of Michigan requires school districts to have 75% attendance district-wide for days to count toward the minimum yearly instruction days.
“We never want to cancel school, but in this case, the overall health and wellness of children forces us to make this unfortunate decision,‘ Arrington said in the post. “We are hopeful the timing of this message allows parents and guardians to work out child care issues.‘
As for the next steps, the post said the district will communicate with the health department to seek sanitation tips and to make sure the district has the correct cleaners to help make the different school buildings “student-friendly‘ by Monday.
Although the district was not holding school Friday, Arrington’s post said the athletics schedule is not affected by this decision.
“Please drink plenty of fluids and stay safe out there,‘ he said.
