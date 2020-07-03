MARION — The Marion Public Schools Board of Education acted and amended the 2019-20 budget and passed its new budget for the fiscal year that started Wednesday.
By the time the board members and superintendent Chris Arrington were headed home after the June 29 meeting, however, the action they took to amend the 2019-20 budget was something that would need to be reexamined.
On June 29, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced a bipartisan budget agreement was reached, which included adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget and allocation of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars.
The budget agreement included modest reductions in current year funding but also provides CARES Act funding for Michigan schools and educators, universities and community colleges, and local governments to address the significant COVID 19 costs they’re facing as they all prepare for the fall in amounts equal to or outweighing any reductions to state aid.
The district's final amendment to the budget included the notion that the 2019-20 school year would have its revenues prorated by $650 per student. Instead, the budget agreement changed that proration to $180 per student.
According to the documentation provided by the district, the amendment the board passed included roughly $4.8 million in revenues and just over $5.2 million in expenditures. To balance the budget the district used nearly $380,500 in fund balance.
Arrington didn't mince words about his frustrations regarding the potential $650 proration or the replacement $180 reduction.
"PreCOVID it (the $650 proration) is terrible, ridiculous news and it will have huge implications. In the wake of COVID and fear-mongering now, the $180 looks like a gift," Arrington said. "It is concerning that our government would do this to education. It is game playing."
He also said he was extremely disappointed in the $180 cut, but more so about how the state government has not been transparent with public education but also to the parents who have children in public education.
As for the budget for the fiscal year that started Wednesday, Arrington said the board passed a budget of nearly $4,568,838 in revenues and $4,558,451 in expenditures. The revenues were based on 374 student enrollment. It also included a reduction in staff which included two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. Some of the impacts, however, was lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher, according to Arrington.
Other options that the board didn't act on included things like pay cuts to staff by either 5% or 10%, but it was believed without prior buy-in by the district's bargaining groups that wasn't a good option, Arrington said. It also was possible that the three district unions would entertain some sort of salary reduction to lessen the staffing reductions.
"I would say Monday is the first time we could get together and talk and put our finance committee together Tuesday. I believe there could be high-level talks next week," he said. "I don't think we will have to go back to ground zero (with the budget)."
