MARION — Back to school time is here and that means school superintendents and staff are busy.
One week after voters passed a bond proposal that will help Marion Public Schools buildings become more efficient, superintendent Steve Brimmer has another item to contend with on his already filled plate. He, however, is grateful for this added work as he believes it will help improve the district and the community.
Voters in six voting precincts from Osceola and Clare counties passed the bond proposal by a tally of 193 yes votes to 168 no votes. The district asked its community to pass a 12-year tax bonding proposal that would be used for remodeling, equipping and re-equipping school buildings but also for preparing, developing and improving them.
“In terms of what this means for the community and the district, it’s a great thing. We are excited about it,” he said. “I call it a maintenance bond because we are not adding anything. We are just maintaining the things that are here and that will help the district long-term.”
The estimated millage that would be levied for the bonds in 2021 is 0.85 mills, which equates to a zero-mill net increase over the prior year. The current rate is 3.9 mills and after the bond passed it will remain at 3.9 mills.
Elementary improvements will include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new door hardware, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacement of damaged doors, new flooring, kitchen improvements, renovated bathrooms, new LED lighting and lighting controls for energy savings and heating and air quality upgrades.
At the Marion Junior/Senior High School, improvements include removal and replacement of asphalt and base of the parking lot, new fire alarm system, light controls for energy savings, replacement of main electrical distribution panel, new parking lot lights and new flooring.
Brimmer said the majority of the work will be started and completed during summer of 2022. Most of the aforementioned work will be hard to do when students are in school, so that is why most of it will likely be completed next summer, Brimmer said.
He also said he is hearing from other local districts involved with projects that Marion should anticipate delays due to the availability of supplies and/or crews to do the work. The passage of the bond also ultimately will help the district use the money it would have had to spend on making these improvements to put toward programming and possibly staffing.
“We hadn’t budgeted to do any of those improvements but at some point, real soon, we would have had to,” he said. “There is a finite amount of dollars, so if you have to spend X amount of dollars to replace something, that money has to come from somewhere. So, yes, (the bond) will impact programming and staffing in a positive way.”
When Brimmer was hired, the board of education stressed the need for a bond and less than a year after he was hired one was passed by voters. While that could be considered a feather in his cap and something he can take off the district’s to-do list, Brimmer said he can’t take credit for the passing of the bond.
With the passing of the bond, Brimmer said the only other item that will likely need attention soon will be roofing.
“We had Bloxsom come out and do a study on them. They said we have a few good years left on those, so that is something down the road that is going to have to be looked at,” Brimmer said.
In May 2016, a new millage of 1.4 mills was passed and was used to update district technology; partially remodel school facilities including bathrooms, high school locker rooms, carpeting at the elementary, flooring at the high school, kitchens in both schools; improve athletic facilities including the concession stand and stadium seating area; purchase three new school buses over the five-year life of the bond. The bond yielded about $2.7 million in revenue.
