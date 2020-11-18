Marion schools opting to close district through Dec. 8

MARION —On Monday, districts across the state and the Cadillac area reacted and planned after they were informed Sunday high school students would be switching to remote learning beginning Wednesday through Dec. 8.
Marion Public Schools was no different, but unlike many schools in the area, the district took it a step further. Instead of just students in grades 9-12 switching to remote learning, Marion Superintendent Steve Brimmer said his district made the switch to K-12. In correspondence posted to the district's website, Brimmer said after reviewing staff and student attendance data and illness rates at the elementary school, the move to extend the school closure and switch to virtual learning was made for all students in the district.
"There were a lot of factors that went into it. We have a lot of shared staff so just to go 9-12 would be difficult. Additionally, attendance rates at the elementary are low," he said
Many students are out sick, two are awaiting results of COVID-19 tests, and 47 students are out due to having to quarantine in the elementary, according to Brimmer. In the preschool program, Brimmer said only five of the 16 students are attending. Couple that with a severe shortage of substitute teachers, and Brimmer said taking a districtwide pause made the most sense.
The hope is when school resumes on Dec. 9, the district as well as the region and state will have slowed the spread and will be able to finish the final few weeks before the holiday break. What happens as the calendar flips to January and students return is unknown, according to Brimmer.
What is known, however, is that face-to-face instruction is the best way for many to learn, Brimmer said.
"Face-to-face instruction is so important for the younger kids, K-8. If we can get them back here for a couple of weeks that is only going to benefit them," he said. "We had to balance out. When looking at all the factors, it just seemed like a good time to go remote with all students."
During the closure, food will be distributed to all students from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Thursdays at Marion Elementary, Middle Branch Township Hall, Deighton Store, Winterfield Township Hall, and the Temple Store. The first day of distribution will be Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.