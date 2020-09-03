Marion schools post notice for part-time superintendent/principal

MARION — On Wednesday the job posting by Marion Public Schools seeking to hire a new part-time superintendent and elementary principal/Title I position was supposed to be live.
The decision to post the job was made by the district's board of education Tuesday. It passed by a vote of 6-0 with board member Greg Salisbury not present. The action was exactly one week after it received news that former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning from the position after he was offered a different job.
"We want to see what is out there and keep our options open," board president Alicia Michell said.
As part of the transition after Arrington's departure, the board of education decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position last week to Marion High School Principal/Athletic Director Danyel Prielipp, which she accepted on Aug. 26. As part of the transition, Prielipp was to review staffing needs and present them to the board.
Prielipp did review those needs which included adding custodians to help with the added cleaning due to COVID-19, more paraprofessionals to help student intervention, recess and lunch aides, and teachers to help with instruction and class size.
Michell said no decision was made but added that at the board's upcoming meeting Tuesday meeting those decisions could be made. More information, however, including the district's financial standing, would need to be looked at.
Although those potential hires are still up in the air, the board voted to hire Kendal Kiger to be the new administrative assistant at the high school. The district was in the process of hiring someone before Arrington's departure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.