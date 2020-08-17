MARION — The Marion Board of Education voted to approve its full return to school plan recently but some parents expressed concern they don’t have enough details before its release.
Parent Jessica Eising will have a first, second, and fifth-grader enrolled in the district this fall and at the board’s recent meeting she took advantage of the time allotted for public comment to address the board. During her statement, she expressed concern regarding the lack of information about the return to school plan as the start of the new year is approaching.
Eising said she trusts the district’s administration and the school board will comply with the recommendations provided by the state and is working hard to do that but at the time of the meeting she had not seen the plan.
“We have gotten generalized updates from the school in regards to in-person learning being an option as well as virtual learning options. But, what either will look like at this time, is not clear,‘ she said.
To help lower her concern, Eising said she wanted to see an itemized school plan and while she was sure it would meet the guidelines set by the state, she also hoped it was “realistic in the expectations of children and staff.‘
“I would like class size addressed. Being such a small school, there are generally large class sizes. With funding cuts from the state, it seems some of our para pros have not made the cut which is a concern for me,‘ Eising said. “With all of these new rules on teaching staff as well as restrictions now on volunteers, I believe para pros will be very important in helping follow guidelines as well as helping with smaller group learning and individual help for students that need it.‘
In late June, the board passed a budget of nearly $4,568,838 in revenues and $4,558,451 in expenditures. The revenues were based on 374 students enrolled. It also included a reduction in staff which included two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. Some of the impacts, however, were lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher.
Last month, the board discussed potentially laying off one kitchen staff employee, three paraprofessionals, and two teachers instead of two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. No action was taken, last month but making changes would be based on the outcome of different ongoing negotiations.
On Aug. 3, the board voted to accept a tentative agreement with the teacher’s union that includes a 2% cut in pay to help alleviate budget woes, which was accepted by the union. The board also opted to reach out to the other unions to see if they would be willing to accept a similar cut, but that has not been decided as of yet.
As for the back to school plan, after the board’s approval, it was posted to the district’s website on Wednesday. After seeing the plan, Eising said she read through it and feels it adequately follows state, health department, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and provides reasonable guidelines.
She also said her family is sending their children back for in-person education. As someone who works in the health care field, she believes the risk for infections and transmission in children is low.
“Keeping that in mind, the importance of my kids’ social connections with friends and staff as well as their individual learning styles outweighs the risk,‘ she said. “We will stay in district and do our best to support our children’s teachers in helping them make this transition back into the classroom.‘
The complete back to school plan can be found at www.marion.k12.mi.us.
