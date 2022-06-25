Marion schools to have liaison officer, other district could too if August millage passes

MARION — Marion Public Schools recently took a step that its board of education hopes will ensure student safety is a top priority, while Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool is hoping an upcoming ballot proposal will achieve that for all public school districts in the county.
New Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said the board of education recently voted to fund the hiring of a district liaison/community resource officer. Prielipp said with the state of the nation and the frequency of violence at schools, the district and the board wanted to assure parents safety and security at schools are essential.
Prielipp said the district had some issues after the Oxford shooting, where the school shut down, and multiple students were removed from school after threats of violence were received. She said that just solidified the need to put the safety of Marion students and staff above anything else.
“Years ago, I would have never thought we would be in this position. It can be scary sometimes for parents to send their children to school and we needed to prove we are doing everything possible to keep them safe,” she said.
That process, however, is not stopping when the new officer is hired. Prielipp said the district will create a new safety team to go through school buildings. The new safety team also will review district policy.
Although the district would like to have the new officer hired as soon as possible, Prielipp said it will be a few weeks before the board has the chance to look over applicants and interview them.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said getting liaison officers in Osceola County schools has been on his radar since he took office. A proposal on August’s ballot could help to make that a reality.
County voters will have the opportunity to approve a new 1 mill Osceola County Community/School Resource Officers and Sheriff/Jail General Operations Proposal.
The millage would be levied for a period of four years, 2022 through 2025 and, if approved, it is estimated it would raise more than $797,000 in the first year, according to the ballot language. The millage would allow for the funding of community/school resource officers in Evart, Marion, Pine River and Reed City school districts and for general operations of the sheriff’s office and jail facility within Osceola County.
Although Marion’s board approved budgeting for the new officer, Prielipp said if the ballot proposal passes in August, it would allow the district to recoup the money it budgeted or the district possibly could hire two officers.
Cool also said multiple deputies have shown interest in becoming school liaison officers and there are a few corrections officers showing interest in becoming police officers.
“We have a good plan here. It makes me happy that it’s coming together, but it is unfortunate how we got here,” he said.
