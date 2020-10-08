MARION — To say the last five weeks have been busy for Danyel Prielipp would be an understatement.
Last month, Marion Public Schools began the process to hire a new part-time superintendent and elementary principal/Title I position. The posting came one week after the district received the news in late August that former superintendent/elementary principal Chris Arrington was resigning from the position. His departure happened after he took a different job.
His departure, however, left the district scrambling to get its leadership in place. For one, the state mandates all schools have superintendents, but the district also was preparing for the start of the new school year. While this is an annual occurrence, this year, it took on added work due to COVID-19.
As part of the transition after Arrington's departure, the board of education decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Prielipp, who had been serving as the Marion High School Principal/Athletic Director. After a brief period to think about it, she accepted the interim position on Aug. 26.
With the district interviewing two candidates for the part-time superintendent position this Monday, Prielipp's time as the district's leader at all levels of education may soon be coming to an end.
"It is just hectic. I'm usually at the high school by now, but I'm still at the elementary office," Prielipp said on a recent afternoon. "The day flys by."
Since taking on her new positions, Prielipp said she has been trying to split her time between the primary and secondary levels as principal and then working after the school day on superintendent-related work. That, however, has been more difficult than she anticipated.
There are times when she simply has to respond to an email or make a call. She also said there are a lot of meetings that superintendents have to attend. Since she took over those duties, Prielipp said last week the first week she didn't have any meetings to attend including with the district's school board.
She also said doing the work associated with the superintendent's position has opened her eyes to how school finances work and how funds can only be spent on certain things. The bond process the district is currently undertaking also is another thing that opened her eyes to the complexity of the position.
"The number of papers and the number of meetings you have. Holy cow, that is huge," she said. "Then when you come back into the buildings it is like you are a day behind."
Ultimately, Prielipp said she hopes a superintendent will be hired soon because she misses her daily interaction with the students. While she is eager to get back to her normal positions of the high school principal and athletic director, Prielipp said she is open to becoming a superintendent in the future, just not right now.
"In the last five weeks, I have learned so much. I think eventually I would like to be in a superintendent position and hopefully (in Marion)," she said. "I'm vested here. This is home and always has been. I can't imagine switching to a different place."
As for the superintendent search, 27 people applied for the job and Prielipp said an interview committee made up of 11 people was put together. The committee includes board members, school staff, and people from the public.
The committee was able to look at all the applications and name its top candidates. Initially, there were three candidates from the 27 that were asked to interview, and they were interviewed on Oct. 5. Since the interview, Marion School Board of Education President Alicia Michell said the committee realized they violated district policy by holding the interviews in a closed setting, but also may have unknowingly violated the open meetings act.
Michell said to try and rectify the situation they were going to reinterview all three candidates, but before that could happen one candidate pull their name from contention. Now the remaining two candidates are scheduled to be interviewed beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday during a special meeting. The district also is seeking guidance from the Michigan Association of School Board to see if there is anything else that should be done, according to Michell.
Despite the potential OMA violation, Michell said this is the board's third time trying to get a superintendent during the past several years.
"We are trying to get one person and wanting them to do the superintendent and principal job. Every time they are stuck doing more superintendent duties than principal," Michell said. "We have senior staff (at the elementary) that has helped to pick up the slack, but eventually they are going to retire. We are going to need a good leader."
