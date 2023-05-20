MARION — While the rest of the district still has a few weeks left of school, Friday marked the last day of school for Marion High School seniors.
Usually, the last day of school is all smiles but, understandably, some students were driven to tears because fellow students, staff and their families were on hand for a parade around the high school track. During their trek, students embraced as tears fell down their faces and they received flowers and balloons before returning to their families for more pictures and selfies.
The tears were short-lived as shortly after the parade on the track, the senior class went to the high school parking lot for a water balloon fight. The Marion Fire Department also showed up and lent a few fire hoses to help fill up buckets the students used to drench each other and staff with water.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent and Marion Elementary Principal Danyel Prielipp said the tradition of having the water balloon fight has been ongoing for years. She also said the Class of 2023 has shined at Marion when it comes to academics and athletics and there have been some very successful teams.
The Marion Class of 2023 graduates at 7 p.m. on May 26.
