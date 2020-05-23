MARION — On Friday, the 24 seniors that make up the Class of 2020 at Marion High School were supposed to graduate.
Although things started to reopen on Friday after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started to loosen restrictions due to COVID-19, graduation was postponed. Earlier this week, Marion High School Principal Danyel Prielipp said graduation was scheduled for 7 p.m. July 17 and will be held outside at the football field.
If that is not possible, graduation will be in August and if that is not possible they will hold a virtual ceremony, according to Prielipp.
She also said the Class of 2020 would pick up their caps and gowns on Friday. So from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, the seniors who had not received their caps and gowns, roughly 15 according to Prielipp, came to the high school.
Raven Kuitunen, 19, was the first senior to come to get her cap and gown. Although her senior year didn't end the way it normally did, Raven said she was not too disappointed. She also said the early end to the school year didn't impede her from doing any school event in particular. She also said once she is graduated she will be entering the workforce.
Chase Ryan, however, was somewhat disappointed by the way school ended for his senior year. When students left on Friday, March 13, the 18-year-old said he didn't think that was going to be the last day of his school career. Although it didn't upset him too much to be out of school early, Chase said he was disappointed he didn't get to compete in spring sports such as baseball, track, and fishing.
This fall, Chase said he plans on attending Alpena Community College.
The day before the currently scheduled graduation, July 16, the high school will hold its annual awards assembly at 7 p.m.
As for prom, Prielipp said the event was scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Stahl Event Barn in McBain. That day is a Thursday, which Prielipp said is a nontraditional day for prom, but the entire school year has been nontraditional.
