Marion sets graduation, prom dates for later this summer

MARION — Marion Public Schools decided when it plans to hold two huge annual events — graduation and prom.
Marion High School Principal Danyel Prielipp said graduation was scheduled for 7 p.m. July 17 and will be held outside at the football field. She also said the Class of 2020 will be picking up their caps and gowns on Friday, which was the original date for graduation.
"We are hoping it will be in person," Prielipp said. "We have a July date and an August date. If we are not able to have it on the August date we will have a virtual graduation."
With a lot of uncertainty, Prielipp said it is not known how many people will be able to attend or if they will be able to attend at all. She said graduation may just be the senior class or if there can be larger gatherings, their parents and families could attend.
Prielipp said the Class of 2020 is small, but it has multiple valedictorians and a salutatorian that needed to be recognized. She also said the idea is to allow as many people as possible from the graduates' families. By waiting until July, Prielipp said they are hoping that can happen.
"(Teacher) Stacie Sutten and I have had a meeting after meeting and we thought if we could hold off until July, we hoped the governor will lighten restrictions," Prielipp said. "We could have done it in June, but if (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) hasn't relaxed anything we would have to do it in July. We have a good Plan A and Plan B is in August. If neither happens, Plan C is virtual graduation."
The day before the currently scheduled graduation, July 16, the high school will hold its annual awards assembly at 7 p.m.
As for prom, Prielipp said the event was scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Stahl Event Barn in McBain. That day is a Thursday, which Prielipp said is a nontraditional day for prom, but the entire school year has been nontraditional.
Marion junior class advisor and teacher Stephanie Louwers said since the junior class is in charge of putting together prom those students wanted to make sure the Class of 2020 had their last high school dance. Holding the event on a Thursday allowed the venue to be usable on the weekend for weddings that also have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to make sure that we could have as many people there as we could so we wanted to go later," Louwers said.
If the event is not able to happen in August due to restrictions not being lifted allowing such gatherings, Louwers said the event may be canceled. That, however, was not determined.
As for the senior class, Louwers said high school teachers have been showing them how much they mean to staff. Teachers started a fun thing called Adopt a Senior where each educator gets a senior who they send gifts to. The idea is to let them know the high school staff is thinking of them during this difficult time.
