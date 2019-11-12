MARION — Fourth and fifth graders at Marion Elementary School got to meet, greet and talk with several veterans Monday.
For the students and the nine veterans from the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015, it won’t be something either will forget. After the students got seated in front of the veterans, they had several of their questions read to them. The Q and A coincided with Veterans Day.
The questions ranged from asking the veterans what they did while in service to where they traveled. They also asked what the food was like in the military as well as why they decided to join.
For veteran Bob Friend, the Q and A with the students was something he and the other veterans enjoyed. He said the veterans probably enjoyed it more than the students did.
Marion VFW Post Commander Mike Bell said he felt the teachers and the students did a great job and the Marion community is lucky to have a small school that does such a good job educating its youth.
“We don’t mind coming here every year and doing it,‘ he said. “It is fun with the kids.‘
