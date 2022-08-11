MARION — The new school year is about to begin and in the first few days staff and students will talk about what they did over the summer break.
At Marion Elementary School, the story may be a shared experience for some students.
During the summer break, SEEDS held an EcoSchool summer camp where students at Marion Elementary were exposed to several projects including learning about nature, ecology, science, history and culture. This was done through hands-on activities and field trips.
Marion SEEDS EcoSchool Site Coordinator Erin Horton said these activities included identifying macroinvertebrates found at the Mill Pond, studying Anishinaabe culture at the Ziibiwing Center, learning to care for alpacas, writing code for robots, building a community Monarch Migration Station as well as many other lessons.
Horton said the Marion students did a lot of projects at the Mill Pond this summer and that included the superintendent of Marion parks giving them a tour and history lesson about the mill pond. He also talked about what the mill pond does for the community and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is helping to restore it.
As a result, Horton said the students wanted to give back to the community and that is when the idea of the monarch butterfly migration station was picked.
“We noticed an area that had a few milkweed plants and we thought it could use a bunch more,” Horton said.
The native population, known for its migrations from Mexico and California in the winter to summer breeding grounds throughout the United States and Canada, has shrunk over the past decade. For that reason, the butterfly has been placed on the endangered species list.
Horton said a small garden is maintained at the school and students transplanted sunflowers from the garden and milkweed and aster also were planted to create the migration station.
The SEEDS program is free to Marion Elementary students. The summer program ran Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for six weeks.
