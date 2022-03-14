MARION — Marion students were given a message Friday promoting healthy lifestyles by peers from the Great Lakes Adventist Academy Aerokhanas team.
Marion K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp said the team visited both the elementary and junior high/high school Friday and it was the first time they had been able to return to hold an assembly since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“They contacted me early in the school year to ask if we could set something up. It’s very much a social-emotional learning opportunity for our kids,” she said. “They stand for good morals and practicing safe behaviors. That is just great modeling for our kids.”
In addition to promoting healthy lifestyles and staying away from drugs, alcohol and tobacco, Prielipp said the students got to see the benefits of teamwork and what can be achieved when you work together to accomplish something. She even got involved in the assembly as the team members hoisted her up in the air and had Prielipp do a trust fall.
While the topics were the same at the elementary and secondary levels, Prielipp said there was different messaging. She also said the elementary kids were excited to see the team perform.
“They have a really good message and we’ve had them at the school before different times in the past,” she said. “The kids were super excited to see them perform and it is just high energy.”
The goals of the team are to show students and others what can be accomplished when talents are used in creative environments. They promote healthy lifestyles and teamwork on tours across the state at public schools.
The assembly was just one of the fun things at the elementary Friday as students enjoyed what Prielipp called Fun Friday. It was part of the March is Reading Month programming at the elementary and included popcorn and dressing up in overalls. Last week, she said students got to dress up in neon.
