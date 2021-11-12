MARION — A poem was read and questions were asked during Veterans Day at Marion Elementary School.
The sixth-grade exploration class wrote a poem entitled, “I am ABLE,” and read it to the veterans before the students and veterans talked. The poem expresses the students’ gratitude toward the veterans. The students thank veterans for their service and because of that, they can do many things.
For the students and the six veterans from the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015, it won’t be something either will forget. After the students got seated in front of the veterans, they had several of their questions read to them. The Q and A coincided with Veterans Day.
