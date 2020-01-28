MARION — Monday afternoon Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington sat in his office writing thank you notes to several employees.
The notes were just a small way he tried to show his gratitude for the staff who came in on Friday to give the district a deep cleaning after the decision was made to close due to illness last Thursday. Marion Public Schools was one of a handful of local districts and many others across the state that closed due to illness.
Although the district could have remained open, Arrington said he decided that Friday likely wouldn’t have been a productive day of learning and potentially would have resulted in more students and/or staff getting sick.
“You can’t call it pointless because kids would be getting educated but what you can say is when you have as many kids out how productive a day of instruction is it,‘ he said. “Not only that but we had essentially one-third of our staff out. Put those factors together and it made it a compromised day of education.‘
Last Thursday, Arrington went on the district’s Facebook page to let parents and the community know of the decision to close last Friday. At the time, he said nearly 22% of the entire student body was not at school due to illness on Thursday and many more were struggling. The state of Michigan requires school districts to have 75% attendance district-wide for school days to count toward the minimum yearly instruction days.
So far, Arrington said he believes the day off has helped as there were more students at school Monday. There was roughly 92% of the student body at school Monday which was more students at school when compared to the previous Monday.
While Arrington was pleased with the number of students back in classrooms Monday, he also said he knows the district could likely deal with another bad bout with illness before the winter is over.
“We are pleased, but we also know this stuff goes in cycles. I’m not silly enough to think we escaped it for the year, but we are happy with where we are at (Monday),‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.