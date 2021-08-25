MARION — Marion Public Schools senior Stella Henderson was smiling ear-to-ear as she talked about the start of the school year Tuesday.
A year ago, Stella likely was smiling on the first day of school, but it would have been covered by a face covering or mask. What a difference a year makes. As Marion students returned to classes Tuesday, upperclassmen like Stella came into it with a different approach.
She said she is not going to take the lack of restrictions for granted after the nearly two years that have occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“It feels really nice. It’s a lot different than last year, but a good different,” Stella said. “For the most part, I thought we’d still be able to go, but it’s just whether or not we’d still have all the restrictions like last year. Toward the end of summer, it started to look like we would not have as many restrictions.”
Marion K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp said the biggest difference between the start of this year and last year is the lack of restrictions and a vast majority of students being back in the buildings and face-to-face.
She also said seeing the student’s smiling faces, like Stella’s, is not lost on her or the other educators in the district. She said being mask-free is helpful because there are a lot of new faces, both students and staff.
“Another thing we have with quite a few new faces in our district and it’s not just students, but also teachers. Because our (enrollment) numbers are going up, we were able to hire some new teachers, which has been spectacular. We also added to our parapro staff. Again, spectacular.”
Prielipp also said things are good right now, but the last school year showed things can change quickly and almost daily. For that reason, she said the district’s superintendent Steve Brimmer and herself are following numbers and COVID-related news. The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District member districts also are working together to keep things as universal as they can.
Prielipp said they are trying to stay on the same page with it comes to requirements and restrictions.
“If we have to readjust our back-to-school plan, we will readjust it,” she said. “We are going to do what is required of us, but we’re also going to the options we have. We will take a look at the community and what they want, what our kids want and what is best for kids.”
Marion freshman Ella Wilson said Tuesday wasn’t anything too exciting, it was just school. After the last 18 months, though, Ella said that was a good thing.
Like many of the students, Ella was happy to be back and she said she doesn’t have any concerns about COVID.
Sophomore Madison Sutten is excited about school starting again because she can be with her friends. She also is excited to be able to see everyone else, including teachers. As a multiple sport athlete, Madison also is happy she will not have to take the COVID tests like last year.
Regardless of what happens in the next few weeks and months, she said she plans to take it all in stride.
“I’m pretty chill about it all. I will work with whatever we have to do, but I really hope everything just goes how we want it to,” she said.
Marion freshman Malley Raymond said she is just excited to be at school and doesn’t believe anything going to go wrong because things are still being cleaned during the day.
Stella said she is not taking anything for granted after what the last two school years have been like. The Marion senior is excited about the chance to have normal dances. A normal homecoming with a parade and pep assemblies. Friday nights with football games and other traditional things associated with high school.
“I’m just excited for it to seem more normal than last year,” she said.
