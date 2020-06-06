Marion Superintendent looks back at last three months on last day of school

MARION — Thursday marked the end of the current school year at Marion Public Schools.
While the day usually includes students leaving their classrooms, loading on to buses, and one final farewell from teachers as the buses leave, this year that didn't happen. Like many other long-standing traditions, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the last day of school.
Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington said the tradition of having teachers wave good-bye to students didn't happen, but the staff opted for the next best thing.
The teachers decorated the district's six buses, loaded on, while still adhering to social distancing measures, and went to the students to say their final good-byes, Arrington said.
"I'm proud of the staff reaching out to the kids like that," he said.
With the last day, Arrington said it allowed him to reflect on the past few months. At Marion, and likely every other district in the country, the pandemic has made things difficult. When schools were closed for the school year, Arrington said it changed everything, but in particular, how most teachers delivered instruction.
Kindergarten teachers who typically have a lot of hands-on learning could no longer do that. All teachers had to figure out how to do everything in the virtual realm.
"There are a lot of neat things to do on the computer, but a lot of teachers had not led instruction in that capacity," he said. "Then when you complicate things with the lack of high-speed internet, it makes it more difficult."
That wasn't the only obstacle.
A survey the district did earlier this spring showed that two-thirds of the district's students didn't have reliable access to high-speed internet. That means, those students either had access to hot-spot technology but limited data or no access whatsoever, according to Arrington.
Like many districts, Arrington said Marion had some things to figure out. That, however, will help the district to be more future-proofed if the need for remote learning is needed, according to Arrington.
As part of professional development, teachers took a series of six classes about how to become more effective distant instructors. Because of that and the use of tools such as virtual whiteboards, Arrington said he believes the staff will be stronger in the long run.
"Our staff is even stronger now because they have a deeper set of skills. Their distance teaching skills are sharper now," he said.
Those skills, however, don't help to solve the connectivity issue but Arrington said the district has done some things to help by purchasing several Mifi devices from Verizon. The devices are located at Dighton Store, Redding Township Hall, Middle Branch Township Hall, Middle Branch Store, Highland Township Hall, and the Wesleyan Church on 70th Avenue. To connect, choose the "Marion" Connection" and the password is "GoEagles."
Arrington said the hotspots can accommodate up to 15 users and there is not a cap on data for the time being. As the district prepares for the upcoming school year, if the hotspots are not utilized, the district will look at other ways they can be utilized. For example, they could be on buses to allow students the chance to connect while going home or to and from sporting events.
"If they are being utilized, when the kids come back to school we wouldn't move them," he said. "If not, we could find another use for them."
