Marion superintendent not leaving after sending a resignation letter to BOE

MARION — Marion Superintendent and Marion Elementary Principal Chris Arrington is not leaving the district and he is happy he isn't.
Earlier this month, Arrington sent each member on the school board his letter of resignation to try and help alleviate some of the district's financial woes. While he didn't have another job lined up, Arrington said he wanted to do what was best for the students, and in this case, having a teacher in the classroom was better than having him.
While he thought that, the board didn't share in that belief.
"I'm staying. They (the board) didn't accept my resignation. They would rather have someone lead them through this difficult time than having to try and find someone or patchwork something together," he said.
At the end of June, the district had to make final budget decisions for the 2019-20 budget as well as base the current budget for the 2020-21 budget year on nothing more than assumptions and speculation. For Marion, that meant a reduction in staff. Arrington mentioned his potential resignation at that meeting as a way for the district to save money and keep staff in the classroom. No action, however, was taken.
The budget the board recently adopted included reducing district staff by two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers for the school year starting this fall. Some of the impacts, however, were lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher. The board passed a budget of $4,568,838 in revenues and $4,558,451 in expenditures before the July 1 start of the current fiscal year. The revenues were based on 374 student enrollment.
In his resignation letter, Arrington said the effective date would have been Aug. 31 and it was assumed the Marion Board of Education would address his letter and likely vote to accept it at its meeting on July 14. The Aug. 31 date would have allowed the district to start the school year before Arrington left. The first day of school in Marion is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Like many things associated with education these days, things remain fluid in Marion and are potentially changing regularly.
During a recent meeting, the board discussed potentially laying off one kitchen staff employee, three paraprofessionals, and two teachers instead of two paraprofessionals, one secretary, and six teachers. No action was taken, but making those changes would be based on the outcome of different ongoing negotiations.
Arrington said nothing has been agreed upon regarding those negotiations, but an announcement could be made in the next week or so.
