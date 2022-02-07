MARION — Marion Public Schools Superintendent Steve Brimmer said the district is still investigating a social media post that showed multiple students holding a racially insensitive poster that was a proposal to a high school dance.
Brimmer said district administration found out about the post on Friday afternoon right before school got out. He also said it is uncertain when the picture was posted originally on the social media platform Snapchat, but it was used as a proposal for Marion High School's Snowcoming, which was held Friday. The picture also appears to have been taken in a hallway at the high school.
Brimmer said when he first saw the picture he was "absolutely disgusted" and that feeling has not changed in the few days since it came to his attention. He also said what was written on the student-held sign doesn't represent the values of the school system, the school community and is not representative of who the Marion community is.
"In no way do we condone or teach this type of behavior," Brimmer said Monday. "A lot of calls or emails that we received about this say we teach this. We don't and it is completely unacceptable."
Brimmer also said anyone who was involved with the picture is facing some sort of discipline, but he could not go into further detail about what it might be as he can't divulge that type of student information. He also said since the discovery happened so late in the day on Friday, it is still under investigation and since school was canceled Monday due to icy weather, that delayed the investigation more.
One option Brimmer said the district is looking at includes sensitivity training for students and staff. They also are looking at how it can be incorporated into the regular school day. The idea is to take a terrible situation and turn it into a time to learn something.
He said in terms of making this incident a teachable moment for the entire student body, outside of the possible disciplinary action taken against the students involved, anything and everything is on the table.
On Friday, a letter was posted to the school website regarding the picture. The letter, which was penned by Brimmer, was addressed to the Marion community and the communities connected to the school district.
In the letter, Brimmer said he wanted to express "deep sadness and regret for the choices made by one of our students. Inappropriate words and actions can quickly damage groups of people, family values and ancestral heritage."
The letter also stated that while the district is unable to manage individual choices made on a minute-by-minute basis, it can help students learn from mistakes, take action to repair harm and continue to educate Marion students in the right and proper ways to treat others.
"We will continue to work with our school community to educate them on what is, and isn’t, appropriate on issues that are discussed in person and/or social media," Brimmer wrote in the letter.
