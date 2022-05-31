MARION — A crowd gathered in downtown Marion on Monday to honor the heroes of the U.S. armed forces, including those who paid the highest price for their country.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 led the Memorial Day observance ceremony, which honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and veterans and those currently serving in the military.
As the names of the men from Marion who were killed during their service to their country were read aloud it was a poignant reminder of the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.
The service began with members of the VFW marching down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial in the center of downtown Marion, the pledge of allegiance, prayer and the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In addition, several Memorial Day-themed poems were read. Finally, a wreath was placed in the Middle Branch River, followed by a 21-gun salute, and “Taps” was played.
