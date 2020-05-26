MARION — It wasn't a normal Memorial Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 still gave tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
As in years past, Marion planned to hold an event on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacriﬁce while on active duty. Although the public event was canceled due to the pandemic the VFW still held a brief ceremony in downtown Marion.
The event included a short speech by Marion VFW Post Junior Vice Commander Dick DePew followed by the placing of a memorial wreath on the Middle Branch River. It ended with a 21-gun salute.
Historically the service begins with a march down Main Street led by veterans carrying the American, Michigan, and Army flags followed by members of the Marion High School band. The march also is typically followed by the lowering of the flag, Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,‘ a 21-gun salute, and “Taps‘ played by members of the Marion High School Band.
A speaker also is usually scheduled, and the wreath is placed in the river.
