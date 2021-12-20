CADILLAC — There is an adage in Delores Jenkins-Blake’s family that goes something like this: if you do nice things, your angel wings fill up and when they’re full, good things will happen to you.
Recently, it appears Delores cashed out her full set of angel wings and is happy to begin filling them back up again.
Delores, or “Aunt Dee,” as she’s known to family members, was entered into the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign by her niece, Diana Harris.
“She is a very quiet woman whom I happen to love to pieces!” Harris wrote in her wish application. “She also has a heart of gold. For as long as I can remember, I have always received a birthday card. I don’t think she has ever missed a birthday. She hasn’t really missed any one’s birthday!! She is so cute, as she has a calendar with everyone’s birthday on it. When my grandmother passed away (her mom), she was left the house with the stipulation that she should always have a room ready for a visitor to stay the night. I’ve spent many a summer in that room, or camping at her house. My parents have stayed with her on their journeys. She always has open arms and coffee! You’ll never go hungry.”
Delores lives in Marion and works at the Friends Ministry Thrift Store. She’s had the same refrigerator since moving into her home in 2002 and while the appliance still technically works, its days are numbered.
It “moans, groans and hisses,” keeping Delores and others in the house up at night, and items placed in the back sometimes freeze.
“She lives simply,” Harris wrote. “She is always (and I mean always) thinking of others before herself. I miss her dearly and I wish I could get her a new fridge, but it’s not in the cards for me this year. Nor can she afford a new one. I know how badly she needs a new fridge. I can assure you, she’d be over the moon!!”
Harris’ wish was granted and she was right, Delores was over the moon.
“I started crying when the truck (containing her brand new Frigidaire unit from VanDrie Home Furnishings) showed up,” Delores said. “They were happy tears. You made me cry and cry and cry.”
When Delores met with wish granter Mike Blackmer, her gratitude was obvious, as she couldn’t stop saying “thank you” and how much she appreciated the gift.
“There aren’t enough nice words to thank you guys,” Delores said. “You guys are wonderful. Whenever I open my fridge, I’ll think of you.”
Blackmer said taking part in the Believe campaign is something he looks forward to every year.
“I do this because of my mother,” said Blackmer, who started granting Believe wishes in 2012, after she died. “I always felt that I got my heart from her. This is my favorite part of the year.”
In addition to buying her a refrigerator, Blackmer presented Delores with a gift card so she could fill up the new appliance with food.
“It’s what the holidays are for,” Blackmer said.
Delores said it was amazing to see the generosity of Blackmer and her niece.
“Sometimes, you don’t realize how much you’re loved,” said Delores, who only wishes for one thing in order to make it easier for her to fill up her angel wings once again.
“Can you put a couple more hours in the day,” Delores laughed.
