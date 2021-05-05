CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Marion woman was arraigned Tuesday on drug and driving-related offenses during her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Brooke Renee Halladay was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges and enhances the maximum sentence by two times.
If convicted of the drug-related offense, Halladay faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Halladay is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 11.
