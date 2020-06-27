Marion woman charged with open murder to have preliminary examination next Thursday

REED CITY — Following a closed-door probable cause conference Thursday, a preliminary examination date has been scheduled for 37-year-old Nicole Veranda Wagner, who was charged with open murder in the death of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe earlier this month.
Wagner's public defender, Dennis DuVall, said the probable cause conference is an opportunity for the prosecutor and the defendant's attorney to discuss where they both are respective to the case and what steps to take next in the judicial process.
He said sometimes the defender and prosecutor are able to discuss quick resolutions and possible plea bargain scenarios during probable cause conferences but he added that crimes such as murder rarely are resolved this early on.
Instead, the case will proceed next Thursday to a preliminary examination, during which witnesses will be called to testify and both sides will get a better handle on the incident and whether there is enough probable cause to show a crime has been committed, DuVall said.
Between now and next Thursday, DuVall said both he and the prosecutor's office are waiting on some additional evidence and witness interviews, which could influence how the preliminary examination goes on Thursday.
"Investigation is ongoing on our end," DuVall said. "We're still trying to figure out what defenses we have. I think all sides will be interested to hear what witnesses say (during the preliminary hearing)."
DuVall said he couldn't reveal much more about the incidents leading up to the death of Beebe.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, June 9 at approximately 4:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road, in Highland Township.
Beebe, a-29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted by Osceola sheriff deputies and Osceola County EMS.
Wagner, also of Marion, was arraigned via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail on June 11.
During the arraignment, Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges that were brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner's behalf.
Dan Clise, magistrate of Osceola County's 77th District Court, denied bond for Wagner, citing concerns for her safety, as well as the safety of the public, if she were released.
If convicted of the charge of homicide — open murder, Wagner faces up to life in prison.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on Tuesday but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed.
After the arraignment, Williams told the Cadillac News he couldn't say much more about the investigation but did add that the relationship between Beebe and Wagner was "unique" in the sense that they'd known each other for quite a long time.
