Marion woman waives arraignment on murder charges

REED CITY — A Marion woman waived her arraignment in Osceola County's 49th Circuit Court after she was arrested in June for her connection with the shooting death of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe.
Nicole Veranda Wagner, 37, waived the arraignment but was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and homicide manslaughter for her connection with an incident on June 9 at a residence on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road in Highland Township.
If convicted, Wagner faces up to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge and up to 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines on the manslaughter offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wagner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A final settlement conference has been scheduled for Sept. 18 and a four-day jury trial has been scheduled for Nov. 3-6 if a plea cannot be reached.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim at the Highland Township residence in June.
Beebe, a 29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life-saving measures were attempted by Osceola County deputies and Osceola County EMS.
At the time of the incident, Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on June 9 but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned and was shot and killed.
Wagner was arraigned in 77th District Court via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail on June 11. Bond has been denied for Wagner out of concern for her safety, as well as the safety of the community. She remains lodged in the Osceola County Jail.
