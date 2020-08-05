Mark Cool wins nomination for Osceola County Sheriff

REED CITY — Mark Cool has won the Osceola County Republican primary nomination for Sheriff, defeating incumbent Ed Williams.
Cool came out of the primary with an unofficial count of 3,400 votes to Williams’ 2,311 votes.
“I am quite a bit overwhelmed with emotions at this point,‘ Cool said. “(...) But I look forward to serving my county and getting prepared for the position over the next few months.‘
Williams said he is grateful for the time he has been able to spend in the county and looks forward to where ever life takes him next.
“I am thankful for all the support I have gotten thus far and thankful for the opportunity to work for such a great organization,‘ Williams said. “And at the end of the year, I will see where God takes me next.‘
Williams has been serving the county since he was appointed to the position in August of 2019.
During the process of campaigning for his election, Williams said he learned a lot about himself and being a politician.
“I learned that I really (stink) at it,‘ he said. “Being a politician is really hard and I did not enjoy this portion of the position.‘
For Cool, who has served under the Osceola County Sheriff’s department for 25 years, the position of sheriff is something he has had his eyes on for a while.
“This is something I have been striving for over the past few years,‘ he said. “I am looking forward to taking this next step with the county.‘
And, although his heart has been set on the position, Cool said he could not have done it without the support of the community.
“I had no idea going into this primary just how much support I had from the community,‘ he said. “But as time went on the support only grew and it has been amazing to see.‘
Cool will now go on to the run on the ballot in the November general election.
