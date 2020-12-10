CADILLAC — It's not too late to sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace.
You have until midnight, Dec. 15 to apply at healthcare.gov.
If you've looked up premium prices in the past and been put off by the cost, there's good news this year.
Premiums have dropped in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties, according to the University of Michigan's Center for Health and Research Transformation, which analyzes Michigan’s Marketplace insurance rates each year.
In 2021, the cost for a bronze-level plan has dropped 27.5% in both Lake and Osceola counties, where the average anticipated premium is $249 a month. In Missaukee and Wexford Counties, the premiums have dropped 7.4%, for an average of $297 a month.
Bronze plans have the cheapest premiums but high co-pays and costs.
Tax credits can mean your costs are even lower.
"Residents may find that coverage is much less expensive than they think. In 2020, 54,000 Michiganders were eligible for a federal tax credit that covered the full cost of their monthly Bronze-level plan premiums, reducing their out-of-pocket costs on health care by roughly 60 percent," the Center noted in a news release.
Millions of Americans lost their jobs with employer-sponsored health insurance during the pandemic. The Center estimated that as many as 840,000 may be uninsured.
If you get COVID and need to be hospitalized, bills can be more than the cost of a pick-up truck.
"A recent study found that the median cost for uninsured 21 – 40 year old patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 was $51,389; for uninsured 41 to 60 year olds, it was $78,569," the Center said.
Though CARES Act funding is available to pay for uninsured people who get COVID-19, in practice, it's not that straightforward, according to Ryan Bartholomew, a health policy analyst with the Center for Health and Research Transformation.
That's because providers aren't required to participate, it can be difficult for patients to find out if their providers are participating, and providers are not guaranteed to be reimbursed.
Bartholomew said another problem is with the way billing is done.
Citing a Kaiser Family Foundation report, Bartholomew said, "in order for an uninsured individual to qualify for their expenditures to be covered, their primary diagnosis has to be COVID-19 ... if for example, an individual develops sepsis as a result of COVID-19 and seeks medical attention at a hospital having both conditions when they arrive, sepsis would be coded as their primary diagnosis, which would make that person ineligible to have their expenses covered under the CARES Act."
