The arrival of spring brings with it the finest tasting mushroom in Michigan: The morel.
Reaching a cult-like status among foraging enthusiasts, morels continue to draw increasing interest, luring more and more people into the woods to hunt them down, making these tiny fungi just as coveted, if not more so, as the deer.
Shotguns aside, all anyone needs to pick off some morels is a sharp eye, and a keen sense of what to look for, especially since there are false morels out there to fool you!
When hunting for a true morel mushroom, look for one that is small to large in size with caps that are oblong, cone-shaped, bulbous, or egg-shaped that flow unbroken into a naturally hollow, short, stout stem.
The cap can range in color from blonde and light brown or even grey, to a dark brown shade.
Overall, the morel is fragile, even brittle honeycomb-like exterior. When peering inside you should find both the cap and stem hollow and extending the full length of the mushroom and its stem.
FYI: False morels have a separate stem that is not part of the cap. Nor is it hollow.
Found growing in pastures, orchards, and meadows on disturbed ground near spruce, ash, elm, and apple trees, morels also grow in burnt forests, too.
Unable to be cultivated due to delicate growing conditions, and surviving for a very short season, morels are both expensive and difficult to find in stores, unless you happen to have a local farm stand that provides them, or a nearby forest you can hike and forage your way through.
Native to regions across the northern hemisphere, morels were first recorded in 1753 in mycologist Carl Linnaeus’s Species Plantarum, and today can be found fresh here in the U.S.A., as well as in Canada, Turkey, Spain, India, Pakistan, Israel, Cyprus, China, and even Australia.
Favored by chefs for their unusual shape, meaty texture, and deep flavor, morel mushrooms are considered one of the most prized culinary items to have in your kitchen (and on your plate) because of their rareness and short season.
Sporting nicknames such as, “molly moochers,‘ “hickory chickens,‘ and “dryland fish,‘ morels provide a blast of fiber, iron, and manganese, and a healthy dose of copper, phosphorus, zinc, vitamins D, E, K and B, potassium, and calcium as well.
Not to be consumed raw, because doing so creates gastric distress, morels are best ingested after being gently sautéed or fried.
When preparing and handling them, do go gently because the morel is very fragile and even brittle, making it easily crumble.
Personally, I appreciate that morels can be dried because it extends their use, and they rehydrate well when needed, so it makes them more convenient.
Offering their meaty and tender texture with a deep, earthy, nutty-woodsy flavor, morels pair well with onions, wine, butter, garlic, spices and even cheeses, making for a most delicious meal.
If you are fortunate to have found some fresh do remember that a freshly-picked morel will keep for up to one week, when stored well in the refrigerator, but up to one year if dried, so do store according to your needs.
Here now are some marvelous ways to make the most of the marvelous morel (or any other mushroom you happen to have). Enjoy.
Mouth-watering Buttery-garlic Morels
Prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 10 minutes; Total time: 15 minutes. Yield: 2 servings
2 handfuls fresh or dried morels
2 tablespoons light olive oil
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided use
1 garlic clove, minced
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary and or thyme
Splash of red wine, red wine vinegar or lemon juice
1/4 cup chicken stock
Unrefined mineral sea salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
Note: If using dried mushrooms, reconstitute in clean water for 30 minutes or until soft then gently strain, discarding gritty water. Place mushrooms on a clean dry towel. Inspect and slice larger mushrooms into lengthwise quarters or halves.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Once oil shimmers, add the morels. Cook the morels until they are brown, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.
Add half the butter, all the garlic, and the whole sprigs of herbs. Stir to blend then cook until garlic sings, about 2 minutes. Deglaze pan with a splash of red wine, red wine vinegar, or lemon juice and broth.
Reduce heat to low. Sauté morels until tender, about 3 minutes. During last minute of cooking, add remaining butter, and swirl pan to incorporate. Season to taste with salt and pepper then serve with warm rustic bread or alone.
Marvelous Chicken Morel
Prep time: 6 minutes; cook time: 40 minutes; Inactive time: 30 minutes; Total time: 1 hour, 16 minutes. Yield: 6 servings
1-ounce dried morels, soaked for 30 minutes in 3 cups hot water
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Unrefined mineral sea salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
All-purpose flour, for dredging
1/4 cup unsalted butter, divided use
1 small sweet onion, minced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup Madeira wine (or sherry)
8 ounces Neufchatel (or cream) cheese
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Gently lift morels from soaking water so that any grit stays in the liquid. Rinse morels gently a few times in fresh water to be sure all the grittiness is gone. Place mushrooms on a clean dry towel. Inspect and slice larger mushrooms into lengthwise quarters or halves, then set aside.
Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste. Dredge morels in flour, shaking off excess. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt half the butter then add 3 of the chicken breasts to the pan. Cook until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove browned chicken to an ovenproof casserole and repeat process with remaining 3 chicken breasts. Once all chicken has been browned, add remaining butter to the skillet then add shallots, morels, and garlic. Reduce heat to medium and sauté for 2 minutes, tossing and stirring constantly. Add Madeira or sherry to pan and then raise heat to high. Cook, stirring, until wine reduces by half, about 2 to 4 minutes. Add cheese, and stir well until it melts then add cream and lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat to low. Cook until mixture starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Pour sauce over the chicken then place pan in oven and and bake for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked completely through.
Fabulous Fried Morels
Prep time: 20 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes; Total time: 40 minutes. Yield: 4 servings
12-16 ounces fresh morels
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon unrefined mineral sea salt
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
Pinch of Hungarian sweet paprika
Pinch of cayenne powder
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk, or sub
Butter or oil for frying
Place morels into a soaking bath to help dislodge any dirt and debris. Gently swish them around then rinse under clean water and place on a clean dry towel and pat dry.
In a medium bowl, combine flour with seasonings, stirring well.
In a separate small bowl, using a fork, whisk together milk and eggs until blended well.
In a heavy, deep-sided fry pan, add about 1/2-inch of your chosen frying medium.
Place pan over medium heat with a thermometer, watching for when it almost reaches 350 degrees.
As the pan is heating, place all the morels on a sheet of waxed paper and dust with seasoned flour.
When the pan reaches temperature, start dipping morels into the egg wash, then into the flour, shaking off excess flour, then place in a hot fry pan. Morels need to be fully cooked to prevent gastric distress, so be sure to cook for at least 3 to 4 minutes per side, adjusting the heat to keep pan’s temperature just below 350 degrees.
When done cooking, place morels on a wire rack in a “hold warm‘ oven, and repeat the process will all are cooked. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
