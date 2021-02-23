CADILLAC — It's been over a year since Munson bought the Pine Grove Athletic Club building in Clam Lake Township.
On Monday, the community got a better idea of what will happen to the facility.
Munson Healthcare announced that Cadillac Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital have entered into a joint operating agreement "to bring state of the art rehabilitation services to Cadillac."
The agreement means Mary Free Bed will manage the outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services in Cadillac; however, local physical therapists you already know are keeping their jobs.
"The entire Cadillac-based rehab staff transitioned to Mary Free Bed, and it was an incredibly smooth and very positive experience,‘ said Peter Marinoff, Cadillac Hospital community president. “In addition to our core rehab services, we will work with Mary Free Bed to develop the Pine Grove building into an outpatient facility with enhanced programs to support community health and wellness.‘
Mary Free Bed has a reputation for beating the national average in clinical results. The rehabilitation network operates among three dozen hospitals in Michigan and Indiana. Mary Free Bed already has a relationship with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
In a news release Monday, Munson noted that "Mary Free Bed at Munson Medical Center patients achieved more functional improvement than the national average as measured through the Quality Reporting Program" and said that partnership in Cadillac will provide for the "expansion of these best practices and state of the art care for outpatients in the Cadillac area."
“Mary Free Bed enjoys a tremendous relationship with Munson Medical Center, and we’re excited to expand this partnership to additional hospitals within the Munson Healthcare system,‘ said Kent Riddle, president and CEO of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. “Together we’ll add programs, enhance services and promote recovery in northern Michigan.‘
Mary Free Bed provides more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs. Additionally, the partnership will allow "greater focus on stroke and brain injury recovery, joint rehab, and cognitive pain therapy."
The new program, called Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare, is also opening in Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital and their satellite clinics in Roscommon and Prudenville.
For more details, visit MaryFreeBedatMunson.org.
