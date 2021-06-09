CADILLAC — The sooner you get vaccinated, the sooner life can return to normal.
It's been one of the pro-vaccination messages as soon as the vaccine opened up to the general adult population. Now, with kids age 12 to 15 eligible for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine, there's another way to explain the same idea:
"One thing I would encourage parents to remember is that there were a lot of disruptions that kids experienced this year related to sports and school," said Lisa Peacock, health officer, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan, during a Munson Healthcare press conference. "Just like we always encourage you to get in for that sports physical early before fall sports start in August, we are going to encourage you to come in and get your children vaccinated early."
Health officials from throughout northwest lower Michigan on Tuesday used Munson's press conference to appeal to a broad range of people to get vaccinated if they haven't already (about 45% of the eligible population in the region hasn't been vaccinated yet).
"Essentially, if you've cancer, diabetes, certain heart conditions, lung, certain lung disorders, liver disease or if you are overweight or obese ... other high-risk things would be smoking (or) if you've had a transplant, you're at more risk for severe illness," said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department. "It is important that you consider vaccination and really should talk to your medical provider if you have concerns."
Hirschenberger noted that people who are immunocompromised can get vaccinated.
"It is not a live virus so it is safe for anybody who falls into these categories," she said. She added, "It is important for anybody who is around someone who's immunocompromised to get vaccinated to protect them. And it also would be important that they still may need to wear masks when they're out, or even around others who aren't vaccinated."
If you're concerned about masking requirements being lifted on July 1, get vaccinated now, Hirschenberger said.
Heidi Britton, CEO of Northwest Michigan Health Services, urged people to "show some kindness and remember that some people are immunocompromised so they might be still wearing masks. The relaxed masking guidance is still very new. The idea of unmasking may be extremely uncomfortable for some folks."
The vaccines are very effective, said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No. 10, "but everyone has a different immune system, a different age, a different health status and a different acceptance of risk. Some don't want to take as much risk or don't feel comfortable taking as much risk or have others at home who are at higher risk for infection."
