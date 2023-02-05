CADILLAC — A man died Friday following a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to a report of a snowmobile crash around 11:30 a.m.
Preliminary investigation of the scene indicates that the driver failed to properly maneuver a curve, left the trail, and struck several trees, according to the press release.
The driver of the snowmobile has been identified as Lucas Wood, of Mason, Michigan.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash at this time. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Wexford County deputies were assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Cherry Grove Fire and Rescue, and Mobile Medical Response.
