CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 will hold mass vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday.

You'll need an appointment. The department is not accepting walk-ins. You can schedule an appointment online: https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/

“Now that our eligibility for the vaccine has opened up to more people and vaccine supply is improving, we found it necessary to host clinics at offsite locations that can accommodate larger numbers of people,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “Offsite clinics are an enormous undertaking for us to move equipment and supplies and to ensure we have enough staff and volunteers to assist with each clinic. We are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who so graciously give of their time to make this happen.” 

Clinic locations are below; at the Cadillac News's last check, the Wexford, Missaukee and Lake County clinics were already full; however, if you live in a DHD No. 10 county, you can get your vaccination from a DHD No. 10 clinic in another county. You'll need to return to that county for your second dose, however.

COUNTY 
FRIDAY, MARCH 12 
SATURDAY, MARCH 13 
Crawford 
DHD#10 Office 
Grayling Fire Department 
Kalkaska 
DHD#10 Office 
Birch Street Elementary 
Lake 
DHD#10 Office 
Baldwin Elementary 
Manistee 
DHD#10 Office 
VFW Manistee 
Mason 
DHD#10 Office 
Mason Central High School 
Mecosta 
FSU-Wink Arena 
FSU-Wink Arena 
Missaukee 
DHD#10 Office 
Lake City Schools 
Newaygo 
NCRECA-Fremont 
NCRECA-Fremont 
Oceana 
DHD#10 Office 
Shelby High School 
Wexford 
Wexford Transit Authority 
DHD#10 Office 

 