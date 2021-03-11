CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 will hold mass vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday.
You'll need an appointment. The department is not accepting walk-ins. You can schedule an appointment online: https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/
“Now that our eligibility for the vaccine has opened up to more people and vaccine supply is improving, we found it necessary to host clinics at offsite locations that can accommodate larger numbers of people,” stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “Offsite clinics are an enormous undertaking for us to move equipment and supplies and to ensure we have enough staff and volunteers to assist with each clinic. We are grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers who so graciously give of their time to make this happen.”
Clinic locations are below; at the Cadillac News's last check, the Wexford, Missaukee and Lake County clinics were already full; however, if you live in a DHD No. 10 county, you can get your vaccination from a DHD No. 10 clinic in another county. You'll need to return to that county for your second dose, however.
COUNTY
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Crawford
DHD#10 Office
Grayling Fire Department
Kalkaska
DHD#10 Office
Birch Street Elementary
Lake
DHD#10 Office
Baldwin Elementary
Manistee
DHD#10 Office
VFW Manistee
Mason
DHD#10 Office
Mason Central High School
Mecosta
FSU-Wink Arena
FSU-Wink Arena
Missaukee
DHD#10 Office
Lake City Schools
Newaygo
NCRECA-Fremont
NCRECA-Fremont
Oceana
DHD#10 Office
Shelby High School
Wexford
Wexford Transit Authority
DHD#10 Office
