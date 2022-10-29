CADILLAC — Fires large enough to lay waste to more than one building at a time are relatively rare, although it hasn’t always been this way.
During the early years of the city of Cadillac and the villages surrounding it, the danger posed by a fire spreading from building to building and destroying a whole section of town was a major concern.
According to Cadillac News archives, the Sept. 27, 1873 edition of the Clam Lake News reported a big fire in the city’s business district.
“The fire was first discovered on Mitchell Street where it crossed Harris Street, then swept up the street to the southeast, there being a high wind from the west,” reports from the time read. “The flame spread with fearful rapidity and the air was filled with one immense volume of fire and smoke. The fire was so great and the heat so intense that every vestige of the original structures were destroyed leaving no ruins on which to gaze.”
Before long, flames had consumed everything in their reach from Harris to Mason streets.
A few years later, in October 1877, an article appeared in the paper pointing out that there was considerable interest in the community toward providing some sort of fire protection.
The impetus behind the interest was a recent fire — the third serious fire in town since the preceding spring.
Altogether, it was estimated that loss from the three fires was around $40,000, which was eight times greater than the sum that had been asked to furnish ample water supply for the city.
Plans were made by some of the business owners to start reconstructing their buildings in a more fire-proof manner, using bricks for the buildings that had been previously constructed entirely of wood.
The editor of the paper pointed out at the time that if the citizens didn’t avail themselves of a proposition to build a waterworks system in the city, that “they deserve to burn out.”
The city’s first system of waterworks was built in 1878, providing better access to water to fight fires.
Fire fighting in Cadillac around this time was handled by fire companies such as the Pioneer Hose Company and Wolverine Hose Company. These companies transported the water and hoses to the fire on foot using a cart.
Certain buildings, in particular, seemed to be magnets for fires. One such building was the Cadillac high school (at its original location where Kirtland Terrace is today), which burned down multiple times, including in 1884, when there were indications that an incendiary was used to start the fire.
The science of battling fires was still in its infancy, and when firefighters responded to the blaze at the school, their performance was remarked to be less than satisfactory.
“There was criticism of the firemen because it was stated that there was an unaccountable delay in getting the hoses in proper position to attack the fire,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “There was also considerable confusion with different people giving suggestions and orders on how to fight the blaze.”
The school was rebuilt in the same location but burned down again in 1889. It was rebuilt again but this time using bricks instead of wood. The brick building lasted for several decades before finally being torn down in the 1960s.
By the end of the 1880s, the city council was considering the installation of an electric fire alarm system for the city. It was planned to install alarm boxes, along with a machine which would register the numbers of the district at the fire house. The apparatus would sound a gong and instantly start blowing a fire whistle.
This system was approved Feb. 18, 1889; that Halloween, however, some pranksters broke the fire alarm box No. 43 near the Cobbs and Mitchell Mill and the sounding of a five-alarm fire from that number brought out the fire department and a greater part of the population of the town.
One of the most destructive fires that Cadillac had ever known prior to May 17, 1890 occurred at Diggins Brothers mill area. This mill was located on the south side of Little Clam Lake in an area that was known as Sunnyside.
When the alarm was sounded both the Grand Rapids and Indiana and the Toledo and Ann Arbor Railroads gathered some flat cars together and a large number of men and within 20 minutes or so after the mill had given the alarm, 100 men were on the grounds.
The wind was blowing fresh and strong from the lake toward the lumber yard and by the time the train loads had arrived the fire had gained tremendous headway and was burning in half a dozen lumber piles even then. Attempts were made to tear down some of the lumber piles to keep the fire from spreading to additional lumber but it was all in vain. All that could be done was simply to take down one pile after another of lumber and carry it piece by piece to a distant place out of the track of the fire. Finally some flat cars were drawn on the railroad while 100 willing hands hastened to load them with lumber to get it out of danger.
When it looked as though the fire might reverse itself and destroy the Diggins Brothers big mill, a telegram was sent to Manton asking the fire department of that village with their hand engine to come down and aid in checking it. The Manton fire department agreed and soon arrived to help tame the conflagration.
In the history of the city, there have been at least three serious fires on Mitchell Street between Harris and Cass streets.
In October of 1895 there was a fire that wiped out six Cadillac business places. According to Cadillac Evening News reports, the fire started in the rear of the L.E. Finn Company Drug Store and spread to the rear of John Anderson’s place of business and then into stores occupied by John Fair, O.L. Davis, D.E. Olson and Co.; and Harry Drebbin.
All the wooden buildings were pretty flimsy material. In addition, spirits and chemicals in the two drug stores burned fiercely and for a time heat was so intense that glass fronts on the opposite side of the street almost 100 feet away were cracked and broken. Some damage was sustained to the American House Hotel, which was a hotel located on the southeast corner of Harris and Mitchell, which 30 years later burned down in a fire in March 1925.
The American House Hotel (which at the time it burned down had been renamed the Russell House) was one of the oldest buildings in the retail area and burned like tinder. The fire was declared to be the most destructive ever in the center of the city and was fought in below-zero temperature.
Decades later, in 1953, a large fire broke out in the same block in the heart of the retail district and four ground-floor businesses in three buildings were gutted. This fire was estimated to cause around $300,000 in damage.
Outside of Cadillac, the danger from fire was no less evident or chronic.
A fire early in April 1892 destroyed the Tustin Hotel, the offices of the Tustin Echo newspaper and several store buildings. In September 1915, fire razed 11 buildings in Tustin, including the hotel, post office, telephone exchange, five stores and three warehouses. Only three buildings on the south side of main street escaped. On May 18, 1931, another fire destroyed seven buildings in the business district.
In 1912, in the “third big fire of recent years,” the town of Sherman lost several more buildings, including that of the Sherman Pioneer, the first newspaper printed in Wexford county.
Two years later, in 1914, approximately two-thirds of the business district of Harrietta was wiped out by fire. In 1925, another disastrous fire in Harrietta destroyed four buildings on the west side of main street. A three-story hotel, grocery store, post office and barber shop burned.
The “Great Fire” of 1904 leveled dozens of businesses and homes in Marion, and in Lake City, a fire in 1911 destroyed several downtown buildings and led to the death of one resident.
The Cadillac Evening News noted at the time of the Lake City fire that one of the few buildings in the vicinity that didn’t burn was the Missaukee County Bank, likely because it was made of brick.
“Practically the whole town formed itself into a bucket brigade and everyone was busy, not so much with the block that was burning, for that was laid flat in ashes, but in keeping the wind and flames from scattering fire all over the place,” the paper reported.
L. Steffens, 69, was the only person to meet with injury in the fire. He was a heroic worker for some hours with the bucket brigade, and after all the danger and most of the work was over, he fell dead on the street, from excitement and exhaustion.
Nowadays, conflagrations taking out whole sections of town are fairly uncommon events thanks to improvements in firefighting technology and building materials, although fires destroying single businesses still happen on a somewhat regular basis.
Notable examples of this include the May 3, 1978 chemical fire at the Safe-T-Mate (later known as Four Winns) plant in Haring Township.
One of the company founders, John Winn, said they lost almost everything in the fire, including all their tools, equipment and the molds for the new boat model. To make matters worse, he said the facility was “grossly under-insured.”
In a desperate effort to salvage something from the blaze, Winn said they hooked chains to the sterns of around 20 boats in a shipping warehouse adjacent to the main plant that was in danger of catching fire, and dragged them across the gravel driveway to safety.
Winn said they sold the 20 boats they saved from the warehouse and used the money to restart the business.
In April 1997, one of the largest fires in recent history occurred at a tire salvage operation in Osceola County.
It was estimated that as many as 1 million tires had burned by the time the fire was extinguished and firefighters evacuated about 150 homes in the area because of a threat of poisonous fumes.
Another relatively recent fire occurred in October 2013 at the Mitchell Corporation building in Cadillac.
At least 40 firefighters worked to extinguish what Cadillac Fire Department Capt. Randy Norman said at the time was the biggest fire he had seen in his 32 years.
Firefighters from the Haring Township Fire Department assisted Cadillac Fire Department in pouring water onto the blaze. Spectators looked on as flames shot high into the air above the tallest trees. Booming noises could be heard as the roof collapsed, and a brick wall facing Wright Street crumbled to the ground and was caught on video by a Cadillac News photographer.
The vacant building at one time had been a factory where Chris Craft boats were constructed, and more recently was where Mitchell Corporation manufactured automobile seats from 1969 to 1989.
The site of the fire remained a massive pile of rubble for several years until a cleanup effort by Consumers Energy, the city of Cadillac and other interested parties transformed the property into a solar energy garden.
