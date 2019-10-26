Master plan topic of upcoming joint planning commission meeting

CADILLAC —Robert Hall wants you to attend an upcoming meeting.
The topic of this upcoming meeting may not be something a lot of residents in the 11 townships within the Wexford Joint Planning Commission know much about but WJPC Planning and Zoning Administrator Robert Hall sent a letter saying this topic could impact residents and businesses for the next 15-25 years.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Wexford County Road Commission, 85 W. M-115, and the topic will be about updating the Master Plan. The current master plan has been in place with the jurisdiction of the WJPC for more than 15 years. A Master Plan is a broad community vision that attempts to forecast perhaps 15-25 years into the future.
A master plan aims to answer three questions that include where the community is and how did it get there; where does it want to be in 15-25 years; and how does the community get there?
Zoning was repealed in Wexford County by the board of commissioners despite pleas to keep it in place from several township supervisors. Township officials cited cost as the biggest reason they were in favor of county-wide zoning, while liability and exposure were the main reasons why county officials were against it. Regardless, zoning on a county-wide basis ended on Jan. 1, 2017.
Member townships of joint planning commission include Cherry Grove, Antioch, Boon, Colfax, Greenwood, Hanover, Liberty, Selma, Slagle, South Branch, Springville, and Wexford. Those townships are partnering to allow them to cooperate on planning and zoning activities, plan and regulate land use in a larger geographic area, better manage public resources, collaborate in land-use programs to preserve natural resources, ensure appropriate land uses, limit overcrowding of land and population congestion, facilitate adequate and efficient provisions of public services and facility requirements and promote public health, safety, and welfare.
Currently, the villages of Buckley, Harrietta, and Mesick, cities of Cadillac and Manton, and Cedar Creek, Clam Lake and Haring townships all have adopted zoning ordinances. There is no zoning in Colfax or Henderson townships.
For more information, email planningandzoning@wexfordjpc.org or call (231) 775-1138.
