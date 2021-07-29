CADILLAC — Two members of the Cadillac City Council face challengers for their seats this November.
The deadline to submit nominating petitions to be included on the November ballot was July 20. Candidates who submitted petitions and will be listed on the ballot include incumbent Mayor Carla Filkins and challenger Bryan Elenbaas; incumbent Ward 2 council member Antoinette Schippers and challenger Matthew T. Reinertson; and incumbent Ward 4 council member Stephen King, who faces no challenger.
Elenbaas currently serves as council representative for Ward 1. Elenbaas’ council seat isn’t up for election until 2023, so if he doesn’t succeed in his challenge against Filkins for mayor, he’ll simply retain his current seat. If Elenbaas does defeat Filkins, council will appoint a replacement to fill the vacant seat until the next citywide election is held.
Filkins has been mayor since 2014, after she unseated incumbent Bill Barnett to become the first female mayor in the history of the city of Cadillac.
Elenbaas became a council member in 2020, after unseating incumbent council member Shari Spoelman.
Schippers has been a council member since 2010, after she ran unopposed for the Ward 2 seat when Tom Dyer announced he was not seeking re-election.
This will be the first time Reinertson will run for a seat on the Cadillac City Council.
King has been on the council since 2018, after he defeated incumbent John Meinhardt.
