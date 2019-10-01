Mayor Filkins elected to Michigan Municipal League board

CADILLAC — Cadillac’s mayor will serve as a voice for Northern Michigan in an organization that represents and advises local government.
Carla Filkins, mayor of Cadillac since 2013, was one of six people elected to the Michigan Municipal League Board of Trustees on Wednesday during the League’s convention in Detroit.
“I knew about the nomination before I came down,‘ Filkins told the Cadillac News via phone Thursday. “It was pretty exciting to hear and I’m really looking forward to becoming more involved.‘
A nominating committee selected Filkins and the five other new trustees, with members electing them this week.
Her election means Cadillac’s presence on the board will continue; City Manager Marcus Peccia was an MML trustee from 2014 to 2017.
Filkins will represent region six (the northern Lower Peninsula) for the league, alongside Michael Cain, city manager in Boyne City.
Matt Bach, MML’s director of communications, said the league tries to have a mix of trustees that represent cities, villages and townships of various sizes and from across the state. The league also tries to have trustees that represent the various roles, from council members to mayors to city managers.
MML trustees set policy for the organization, Bach said.
Core legislative principles for MML in 2019 and 2020 include improved funding mechanisms for local communities and cost containment, such as reducing the costs of retiree health benefits.
“We need to move to a different service delivery model for providing reasonable benefits without burdening future budgets,‘ according to an MML document about legislative priorities Filkins emailed to the Cadillac News.
Filkins said she is still familiarizing herself with this year’s MML recommendations but wants to focus on the issues that will most impact Cadillac and region six.
“That’s probably where my heart is going to be for the next three years,‘ said Filkins, who will serve three years on the MML Board of Trustees.
Filkins is up for re-election as Cadillac’s mayor. She is running unopposed. Mayoral terms are two years.
